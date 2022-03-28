United Hospital's mechanical heart implant success celebrated

During the event, "Mechanical Heart Implant success & future planning", the beneficiary patient and her husband shared their experience throughout the journey with country’s first Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) surgery

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The successful case of a mechanical heart implant on a 42-year-old woman at United Hospital Limited was celebrated at the event titled "Mechanical Heart Implant success & future planning" organised at United Club House, United Group Head office on Sunday (27 March)

The beneficiary patient and her husband shared their experience throughout the journey with country's first Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) surgery at the event, said a press release. 

Dr Jahangir Kabir, chief cardiac surgeon and the director of the cardiac centre at United Hospital along with his skilled colleagues successfully implanted a mechanical heart pump or LVAD in the heart of a 42-year-old woman at United Hospital on 2 March of this year who was suffering from various heart complications for a long time.

During the event, on behalf of the patient and her family members, their experience regarding the surgery had been shared.

They expressed their gratitude towards Dr Jahangir Kabir, his team and the overall United Hospital Cardiac Care Center for the exceptional management.

Moreover, they were also pleased with the post-operative care from highly skilled and equipped ICU of United Hospital which results in early recovery of the patient without any odd event.

During the event, an update regarding the post-surgical conditions of the patient and the lifestyle practice was presented by Dr Rafiur Rahman and Dr Arif Mohiuddin.

Dr Jahangir Kabir and his colleagues were awarded for their achievement.

This team of leading heart surgeons in Bangladesh has performed successful heart surgeries on more than 15,000 people with more than 98% success rate since the inception of United Hospital bringing smiles to the faces of patients and their families.

To appreciate the milestone, prominent medicine specialist, personal physician of the Prime Minister, Professor Emeritus Dr ABM Abdullah and director (hospitals and clinics) of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Farid Hossain Miah were present at the event. 

