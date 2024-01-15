Child dies after circumcision: HC orders to pay family Tk5 crore

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka

The High Court has issued a rule asking why the family of Ayaan, who passed away following full anesthesia during a circumcision procedure, should not be paid Tk5 crore as compensation.

The High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah gave this order on Monday (15 January).

At the same time, the court also directed those concerned to investigate the death of Ayaan Ahmed and submit a report to the court within seven days.

At the same time, the High Court has sought information about how many patients have died due to negligence or accidents in the capital's United Hospital so far. The Director General (DG) of the Health Services Division has been asked to implement this directive.

Also, the court also asked for a list of all licensed and unlicensed private hospitals across the country. The court gave three months for preparing and submitting this list.

On 9 January, Ayaan's father Md Shamim Ahmed filed a case against United Hospital and United Medical College Hospital, its two doctors, unnamed directors, employees and staff over the death of the five-year-old.

Shamim alleged that his son died due to negligent treatment while being kept on life support at United Hospital from 31 December to 7 January.

The hospital then declared Ayaan dead and handed a bill of Tk5.77 lakh.

In response to the incident, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has formed a 4-member committee to investigate the allegations.

Ayaan's father Shamim Ahmed on 10 January sought cancellation of the medical college's licence following an investigation into his child's death.

The Directorate of Health Services (DGHS) said it will take action against the United Medical College in the capital's Badda for operating illegally, without any licence.