Anyone can import, market Unilever products: HC

Court

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 08:14 pm

Related News

Anyone can import, market Unilever products: HC

The HC judgment stops the monopoly of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd and will help create a competitive market for these products

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 08:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) has cleared the way for Unilever products to be imported from abroad and marketed locally by Bangladeshi business persons or companies.

By discharging the rule that was issued following a writ filed by Unilever Bangladesh Ltd, the court said, "There is no bar to the import and marketing of Unilever's products from abroad by another Bangladeshi business person or company."

The larger HC bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Ashraful Kamal, and Justice Md Shohrowardi gave the verdict on Tuesday.

Unilever Bangladesh Limited filed the writ on 7 October, 2010, seeking the High Court's directives to stop the importing and marketing of such goods by other companies or business persons in Bangladesh.

From now on, any bar on the import and marketing of Unilever products from abroad by any licensed company and person has been lifted, Deputy attorney general Barrister Kazi Maynul Hassan representing the state, told the media.

He said, "The High Court judgement has stopped the monopoly of Unilever Bangladesh Limited and will help create a competitive market for these products."

The writ petitioner was afraid that other institutions might market adulterated products using the opportunity to import these products, which could adversely affect public health, Barrister Maynul said.

"But in the court, we have said, the government has various responsible institutions to eliminate these fears. After testing, these products are allowed to be marketed."

After hearing the writ, the High court issued a rule to the authorities concerned asking to explain why they should not be directed not to allow the import and marketing of Unilever products from abroad by other institutions.

NBR Chairman, Commissioner of Customs, all public and private banks of the country and seven importing companies were respondents in the rule.

The writ sought not to allow anyone else to open LCs to import Vaseline, Knorr, Dove, Pepsodent toothbrush, Close up, Milk Calcium Nutrient, and other branded products and empty wrappers.

If this opportunity is given then there is a possibility of adulterated cosmetics being marketed in the name of branded products, the writ adds.  
 

Top News

High Court / Uniliver

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

11h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

9h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

39m | Videos
Why there is a pilot crisis in country

Why there is a pilot crisis in country

1h | Videos
Cyclone Sitrang: Youth in trouble after climbing 40 feet to save house

Cyclone Sitrang: Youth in trouble after climbing 40 feet to save house

1h | Videos
T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak