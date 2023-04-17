ULAB Social Welfare Club distributes Eid gift among the needy

The Social Welfare club of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) distributed "Eid Gifts" among the homeless people on 15 April 2023.

During the distribution, Club Advisor Selima Quader Chowdhury was present with the executive and members of the club.

The event was arranged with the aim to share the happiness of Eid with poor people as it is human survival depends very dearly on the helpful and empathetic mindset of human beings towards each other.

To make the event a success, the volunteers of the club worked hard for several days. During the event, they set an aim to organise such events on a regular basis.