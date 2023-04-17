ULAB Social Welfare Club distributes Eid gift among the needy

Corporates

Press Release
17 April, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 03:33 pm

Related News

ULAB Social Welfare Club distributes Eid gift among the needy

Press Release
17 April, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 03:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Social Welfare club of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) distributed "Eid Gifts" among the homeless people on 15 April 2023.

During the distribution, Club Advisor Selima Quader Chowdhury was present with the executive and members of the club.

The event was arranged with the aim to share the happiness of Eid with poor people as it is human survival depends very dearly on the helpful and empathetic mindset of human beings towards each other.

To make the event a success, the volunteers of the club worked hard for several days. During the event, they set an aim to organise such events on a regular basis.

ULAB / charity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

4h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

5h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

7h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

3h | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

5h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

5h | TBS Career
New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

22h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan