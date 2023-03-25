ULAB Hult Prize 2023 draws curtain

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) successfully wrapped up the Hult Prize 2023 on Tuesday (21 March).

"Team Hawk Insights" became champion in the Hult Prize 2023, reads a press release.

The Advisor, Judges, partners, and all ULAB students who participated in the competition were presented at the event, the release added.

Oeshwik Ahmed, the advisor of ULAB Hult Prize 2023, said, "This event wouldn't have succeeded without all of you, especially the organizing committee from ULAB who has been working hard for these few months." He also praised the participants of ULAB, who brought fantastic business ideas for this competition. It feels heartwarming, and hopefully, you all will continue to work hard and succeed in your future endeavors. Thank you!

ULAB Hult Prize 2023 thanks Prof. Imran Rahman for permitting to organize this international program, and the ULAB Authorities, all the media partners, skill partners, gold sponsor Shabuj Global Education and in-kind partners for being with Hult Prize in this journey and support. Especially to all the committee members who have worked hard for these five months and organized successful events.