Two win motorbikes for making payments through Nagad

Two people have won motorcycles by making payments through Nagad, a mobile financial service of the postal department.

The duo won the prize through coupons after making payments to Nitol Motors through Nagad, said a press release.

The lucky winners for September 2021 were selected through a raffle draw at the Nitol Niloy Centre in the capital recently.

The winners were Md Rezaul Karim from Rangpur and Md Biplob from Jamalpur. They both won the Hero Hunk motorcycle through the raffle draw.

Nagad and Nitol Motors Limited jointly started the campaign on the first day of September. Customers can enjoy different exciting gifts every month in the campaign. Earlier, customers received a cashback of up to Tk100 by paying a monthly rental of Tk19,000 or more to Nitol Motors through Nagad.

Nitol Niloy Group Vice Chairman Abdul Marib Ahmad, Finance Director Muhammad Selim, Director (Treasury) Arif Ahmed, CEO (Sales) Tanvir Shahid Ratan, CEO (Express Sales) Mustaq Ahmed, Nagad Head of Business Sales Md Saidur Rahman Dipu, and Head of Corporate Sales (Dhaka) Md Hedayatul Bashar were present at the event.