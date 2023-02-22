Eco Friendly Green Bricks wins 'Best Process Innovation' award

Photo: PR

Eco Friendly Green Bricks Ltd has recently achieved the "Best Process Innovation" award at the Bangladesh Innovation Award 2023 in recognition of its innovative idea and manufacturing process.

The reputable award ceremony, presented by GPH Ispat and organised by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate (A2I) and in association with The Daily Star, was held on Saturday (18 February) in the capital, reads a press release.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present as the chief guest on occasion.

On behalf of Eco Friendly Green Bricks, Managing Director Sajjad Shahriar Nayan and Brand Manager Md Anwarul Alam received the award.

The award recognises the best innovative techniques and solutions in different sectors required to meet the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and establish a sustainable, inventive ecosystem for building a smart Bangladesh.

The 4th edition of the Bangladesh Business Innovation Summit recognised 49 innovations, with 26 winners and 23 honourable mentions, among 300 people and over 100 organisations who submitted nominations in 21 categories.

This event drew over 500 individuals and specialists from diverse industries, adds the release.

To build eco-friendly, strong structures in Bangladesh, Eco Friendly Green Bricks Ltd introduced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks in Bangladesh for the first time.

Their brand name is nextblock autoclaved, which manufactures AAC blocks using state-of-the-art technology at its sprawling factory in Tangail.

Aerated concrete (AAC) blocks are a next-generation and future construction material suitable for green buildings.

Cement, limestone, gypsum, sand, and aluminum powder are the essential elements of the nextblock. nextblock autoclaved offers a fast, convenient, and best solution for constructing walls.

The features of nextblock prevail, such as versatility, its cost-effectiveness, eco-friendly, thermal insulation, lightweight, fire resistance, accurate size and other characteristics that distinguish it from other masonry units.