Eco Friendly Green Bricks wins 'Best Process Innovation' award

Corporates

Press Release
22 February, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 08:59 pm

Related News

Eco Friendly Green Bricks wins 'Best Process Innovation' award

Press Release
22 February, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 08:59 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Eco Friendly Green Bricks Ltd has recently achieved the "Best Process Innovation" award at the Bangladesh Innovation Award 2023 in recognition of its innovative idea and manufacturing process.

The reputable award ceremony, presented by GPH Ispat and organised by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate (A2I) and in association with The Daily Star, was held on Saturday (18 February) in the capital, reads a press release.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present as the chief guest on occasion.

On behalf of Eco Friendly Green Bricks, Managing Director Sajjad Shahriar Nayan and Brand Manager Md Anwarul Alam received the award.

The award recognises the best innovative techniques and solutions in different sectors required to meet the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and establish a sustainable, inventive ecosystem for building a smart Bangladesh.

The 4th edition of the Bangladesh Business Innovation Summit recognised 49 innovations, with 26 winners and 23 honourable mentions, among 300 people and over 100 organisations who submitted nominations in 21 categories.

This event drew over 500 individuals and specialists from diverse industries, adds the release.

To build eco-friendly, strong structures in Bangladesh, Eco Friendly Green Bricks Ltd introduced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks in Bangladesh for the first time.

Their brand name is nextblock autoclaved, which manufactures AAC blocks using state-of-the-art technology at its sprawling factory in Tangail.

Aerated concrete (AAC) blocks are a next-generation and future construction material suitable for green buildings.

Cement, limestone, gypsum, sand, and aluminum powder are the essential elements of the nextblock. nextblock autoclaved offers a fast, convenient, and best solution for constructing walls.

The features of nextblock prevail, such as versatility, its cost-effectiveness, eco-friendly, thermal insulation, lightweight, fire resistance, accurate size and other characteristics that distinguish it from other masonry units.

Nextblock / eco friendly / Bangladesh Innovation Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

1d | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1d | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

9h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

1d | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

1d | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat