49 innovations receive Bangladesh Innovation Award 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 09:30 pm

Related News

49 innovations receive Bangladesh Innovation Award 

More than 300 nominations from over 100 organisations were submitted for the award in 21 categories this year

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 09:30 pm
49 innovations receive Bangladesh Innovation Award 

The 5th Bangladesh Innovation Award has recognised 49 innovations with 26 winners and 23 honourable mentions.

The widely acclaimed Bangladesh Innovation Award gala, presented by GPH Ispat in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate - a2i and The Daily Star, was held on Saturday (18 February) night in the capital. 

The gala was preceded by the 4th edition of Bangladesh Business Innovation Summit. 

Hosted by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, the award ceremony and the summit were components of the 3rd edition of Bangladesh Innovation Fest - For A Smart Bangladesh. 

The award gala was attended by more than 500 professionals and industry experts. 

Addressing as chief guest at the event, State Minister of ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "This year the fest is designed to pursue the roadmap for honourable prime minister's vision of SMART Bangladesh by 2041. 

"I am glad to hear that throughout the day some of the leading global experts in innovation along with local experts had multiple critical discussion in this regard. I am confident that the message and insights shared here will help our business community to play the vital role in pushing the threshold of innovation." 

According to the award organiser, more than 300 nominations from over 100 organisations were submitted for the award in 21 categories this year.  

All the nominated campaigns were selected through nine rigorous jury sessions comprising the most respected industry experts to keep the process transparent, accountable, and bias-free. 

The prestigious accolade showcases the best innovative practices and solutions in different sectors required to meet 4th Industrial Revolution and create a sustainable, innovative ecosystem for creating - 'A Smart Bangladesh.'

Top News

Bangladesh Innovation Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

11h | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

8h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

25 years of NGO dependence: How fragile is our urban primary health care system?

13h | Panorama
Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

5h | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

11h | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

1d | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

2d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike