49 innovations receive Bangladesh Innovation Award 

The 5th Bangladesh Innovation Award has recognised 49 innovations with 26 winners and 23 honourable mentions.

The widely acclaimed Bangladesh Innovation Award gala, presented by GPH Ispat in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate - a2i and The Daily Star, was held on Saturday (18 February) night in the capital.

The gala was preceded by the 4th edition of Bangladesh Business Innovation Summit.

Hosted by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, the award ceremony and the summit were components of the 3rd edition of Bangladesh Innovation Fest - For A Smart Bangladesh.

The award gala was attended by more than 500 professionals and industry experts.

Addressing as chief guest at the event, State Minister of ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "This year the fest is designed to pursue the roadmap for honourable prime minister's vision of SMART Bangladesh by 2041.

"I am glad to hear that throughout the day some of the leading global experts in innovation along with local experts had multiple critical discussion in this regard. I am confident that the message and insights shared here will help our business community to play the vital role in pushing the threshold of innovation."

According to the award organiser, more than 300 nominations from over 100 organisations were submitted for the award in 21 categories this year.

All the nominated campaigns were selected through nine rigorous jury sessions comprising the most respected industry experts to keep the process transparent, accountable, and bias-free.

The prestigious accolade showcases the best innovative practices and solutions in different sectors required to meet 4th Industrial Revolution and create a sustainable, innovative ecosystem for creating - 'A Smart Bangladesh.'