Consumer rights directorate receives Bangladesh Innovation Awards

Corporates

Press Release
20 February, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 04:08 pm

Related News

Consumer rights directorate receives Bangladesh Innovation Awards

Press Release
20 February, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 04:08 pm
Consumer rights directorate receives Bangladesh Innovation Awards

The Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection (DNCRP) won the Bangladesh Innovation Awards 2023 for developing a web portal and a software named "CCMS". 

The DNCRP received the award in public service innovation category. The award ceremony was held at Le Meridien Hotel on 18 February, reads a press release.

The widely acclaimed Bangladesh Innovation Award gala was presented by GPH Ispat in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate - a2i and The Daily Star.
The event was hosted by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present as the chief guest. Among others, Bangladesh Innovation Conclave founder Shariful Islam, GPH Ispat Limited Chairman Mohammad Alamgir Kabir, members of nine jury boards and other guests were also present.
AHM Shaqikuzzaman, director general of DNCRP, received the award from the chief guest.
On 18 January, the DNCRP inaugurated a consumer complaint management system portal to facilitate the consumers filing complaints in an easy and convenient way.
 

DNCRP / Bangladesh Innovation Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

6h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

8h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

21h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

23h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits