Consumer rights directorate receives Bangladesh Innovation Awards

The Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection (DNCRP) won the Bangladesh Innovation Awards 2023 for developing a web portal and a software named "CCMS".

The DNCRP received the award in public service innovation category. The award ceremony was held at Le Meridien Hotel on 18 February, reads a press release.

The widely acclaimed Bangladesh Innovation Award gala was presented by GPH Ispat in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate - a2i and The Daily Star.

The event was hosted by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present as the chief guest. Among others, Bangladesh Innovation Conclave founder Shariful Islam, GPH Ispat Limited Chairman Mohammad Alamgir Kabir, members of nine jury boards and other guests were also present.

AHM Shaqikuzzaman, director general of DNCRP, received the award from the chief guest.

On 18 January, the DNCRP inaugurated a consumer complaint management system portal to facilitate the consumers filing complaints in an easy and convenient way.

