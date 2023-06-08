Trade and investment seminar held at Bangladesh Consulate General in New York

Corporates

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 10:22 am

Related News

Trade and investment seminar held at Bangladesh Consulate General in New York

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 10:22 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York hosted a seminar on trade and investment on Wednesday (7 June) promoting bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States.

The event witnessed the participation of Ambassador Muhammad Imran, the ambassador of Bangladesh to the United States, and representatives from the government and private sectors, a press release reads.

As the chief guest, Imran emphasised the multi-dimensional and deep-rooted relations between Bangladesh and the United States, particularly in trade and investment.

He highlighted Bangladesh's remarkable socio-economic development, infrastructure, skilled workforce, strategic location, and growing domestic market, underscoring the country's attractiveness for establishing industries and foreign investments.

The ambassador called upon US mainstream businessmen and expatriates to increase their investments in Bangladesh and encouraged exchange houses to facilitate the flow of remittances, crucial for socio-economic growth.

Md Mehdi Hasan, economic minister of the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, delivered a keynote speech outlining the existing economic relations between the two countries and identifying potential sectors for investment, such as apparel, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, ICT, healthcare, renewable energy, and tourism.

Devasree Mitra, CEO of Sonali Exchange, emphasised the benefits of diversified investment options, including stocks and bonds, and urged expatriates to utilise legal channels to remit funds, taking advantage of government incentives.

Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam, consul general, highlighted Bangladesh's immense potential and business-friendly environment. He called upon all participants to contribute effectively towards achieving the national vision for 2041 and realising the dream of 'Sonar Bangla.'

The seminar received positive feedback from all attendees, who expressed their gratitude to the Bangladesh Embassy and Consulate General for organising the event.

US-Bangladesh relations / Bilateral Relations / Bangladesh Consulate General in New York / trade and investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

21h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

1d | Panorama
Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

25m | TBS Today
Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

25m | TBS World
DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

20h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection