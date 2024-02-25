Titas Gas organises annual sports competition 2024

Corporates

Press Release
25 February, 2024, 01:20 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 01:27 am

Related News

Titas Gas organises annual sports competition 2024

Press Release
25 February, 2024, 01:20 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 01:27 am
Titas Gas organises annual sports competition 2024

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company's annual sports competition 2024 was held at the Dhaka University Physical Education Center playground on Saturday (24 February).

Janendra Nath Sarkar, chairman of Petrobangla, inaugurated the sports competition as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Md Rezaul Alam, director (finance) of Petrobangla, was present as special guest.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The annual sports competition was presided over by Md Harunur Rashid Mollah, managing director of Titas Gas.

Titas Gas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

17h | Panorama
Ashik Chowdhury has done more than 30 jumps — all between 12,000 and 14,000 feet. Photo: Courtesy

The skydiver who plans to put Bangladesh on the stratosphere

12h | Panorama
The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

1d | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

3h | Videos
Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

4h | Videos
Manufacturing of tin Jar at least 27 steps

Manufacturing of tin Jar at least 27 steps

5h | Videos
China to resume ‘Panda Diplomacy’ with US?

China to resume ‘Panda Diplomacy’ with US?

6h | Videos