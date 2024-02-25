Titas Gas organises annual sports competition 2024
Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company's annual sports competition 2024 was held at the Dhaka University Physical Education Center playground on Saturday (24 February).
Janendra Nath Sarkar, chairman of Petrobangla, inaugurated the sports competition as the chief guest, reads a press release.
Md Rezaul Alam, director (finance) of Petrobangla, was present as special guest.
The annual sports competition was presided over by Md Harunur Rashid Mollah, managing director of Titas Gas.