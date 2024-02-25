Tahsan to perform at Sydney concert

One of Bangladesh's leading music stars, the heartthrob of the young generation, and a skilled actor and model, Tahsan Khan, is set to grace Sydney with his captivating songs.

On 1 June, alumni of Dhaka Residential Model College, now residing in Australia under the banner of "Remians Australia," are bringing him to the Science Theatre at the University of New South Wales to mesmerise the audience in Sydney, reads a press release.

A wave of excitement has swept through the expatriate community of music lovers. To cater to the enthusiastic youth, the organizers have generously made tickets freely available, which can be obtained from the online ticket sales center named www.deshievents.com.au.

As the main (Title) sponsor of this event, Aarong, the largest fashion and lifestyle brand in Bangladesh, through its e-commerce platform aarong.com, has actively participated. Its objective is to provide expatriate Bangladeshis with easy access to domestic products, satisfying their longing for a taste of home.

With the experienced organizers of Remians Australia at the helm, Sydney is poised to experience an enchanting musical evening, fostering an unparalleled cultural fusion on the island continent.

Additionally, Tahsan Khan himself has expressed his eagerness to enchant the Sydney audience with his soul-stirring performance.