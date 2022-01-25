Singer Tahsan and Arnob join Coca-Cola Bangladesh for upcoming projects

Corporates

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 02:24 pm

Related News

Singer Tahsan and Arnob join Coca-Cola Bangladesh for upcoming projects

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 02:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Coca-Cola Bangladesh has roped in two popular singers and music composers - Tahsan Khan and Shayan Chowdhury Arnob - to work for the brand's future projects in the country.

Under the agreement signed recently, Tahsan Khan will be the new face of Coca-Cola Bangladesh and Shayan Chowdhury Arnob will work as the music producer of the global brand, reads a press release.

The two are scheduled to be heavily involved in a number of exciting projects in 2022.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"To be able to sign two of the most prominent musicians of Bangladesh is a matter of pride for our company. These two individuals perfectly embody the spirit of Coca-Cola and we have no doubt the partnership will be a huge success," said Ta Duy Tung, managing director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh.

Tahsan Rahman Khan, the new brand ambassador of Coca-Cola said, "Coca-Cola has always been a part of my life. It made sense to get on board and be a part of this company as the Brand Ambassador. I am very excited about the type of work we will be doing in the upcoming months. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy our work."

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Music Producer Shayan Chowdhury Arnob said, "As a musician, it is a wonderful feeling to be a part of something as unique as Coca-Cola's upcoming music projects. Coca-Cola has decided to initiate its footprints and involvement in Bangladesh music with a great project in hand. To be the music producer on this great project brings me great joy and I cannot wait to share some of the work we have in store for all our audiences."

CocaCola / Coca-Cola Bangladesh / Coca-Cola Bangladesh Ltd (CCBL) / Tahsan Khan / Shayan Chowdhury Arnob / Arnob

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

5h | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

1d | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

1d | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

3h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

23h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

23h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure