Singer Tahsan and Arnob join Coca-Cola Bangladesh for upcoming projects

Coca-Cola Bangladesh has roped in two popular singers and music composers - Tahsan Khan and Shayan Chowdhury Arnob - to work for the brand's future projects in the country.

Under the agreement signed recently, Tahsan Khan will be the new face of Coca-Cola Bangladesh and Shayan Chowdhury Arnob will work as the music producer of the global brand, reads a press release.

The two are scheduled to be heavily involved in a number of exciting projects in 2022.

Photo: Courtesy

"To be able to sign two of the most prominent musicians of Bangladesh is a matter of pride for our company. These two individuals perfectly embody the spirit of Coca-Cola and we have no doubt the partnership will be a huge success," said Ta Duy Tung, managing director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh.

Tahsan Rahman Khan, the new brand ambassador of Coca-Cola said, "Coca-Cola has always been a part of my life. It made sense to get on board and be a part of this company as the Brand Ambassador. I am very excited about the type of work we will be doing in the upcoming months. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy our work."

Photo: Courtesy

Music Producer Shayan Chowdhury Arnob said, "As a musician, it is a wonderful feeling to be a part of something as unique as Coca-Cola's upcoming music projects. Coca-Cola has decided to initiate its footprints and involvement in Bangladesh music with a great project in hand. To be the music producer on this great project brings me great joy and I cannot wait to share some of the work we have in store for all our audiences."