UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Tahsan Khan visits Rohingya refugees

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 11:47 am

Related News

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Tahsan Khan visits Rohingya refugees

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 11:47 am
UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Tahsan Khan visits Rohingya refugees

The UN Refugee Agency's (UNHCR's) Goodwill Ambassador Tahsan Khan has visited Cox's Bazar, where he met with young Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshis to learn about their needs, hopes and dreams, to mark World Refugee Day.

During a meeting with young Rohingya artists, including painters, musicians and photographers, the refugees expressed how using art and music has been their only way to heal from the trauma they experienced when violence and persecution uprooted them from their homes. 

"I want to thank you for reminding me that as artists we don't only create music or arts for entertainment. We also create art to heal from our own trauma or the trauma of our people. It is a very strong message, I am taking this with me", said Tahsan Khan. 

Besides, Tahsan judged a talent contest, where Rohingya refugees sang traditional folksongs remembering their home-country and helping them keep their cultural heritage alive. 

"When I met with refugees, they expressed their desire to return home soon but also the fear they still feel off doing so without their basic rights and safety is ensured. It is such a strong feeling that it inspired a song by a young Rohingya, who desperately expressed his hopes of going back home and leaving behind the refugee life", said Tahsan Khan 

UNHCR's Goodwill Ambassador also met with over 100 Bangladeshi students from Ukhiya college, who expressed their concerns and hopes and finished by singing the popular Alo Alo song, together with him. 

"You, the people of Ukhiya, showed the world what humanity is. You feel the pain of others, and that is what makes us human," recognised Tahsan Khan.

As one in every 100 displaced persons in the world is a Rohingya refugee living in Bangladesh, Tahsan Khan underlined the importance of global solidarity and confirmed his support for Bangladesh and the Rohingya refugees to continue calling for international support to find solutions for these communities and a safe and dignified return for the Rohingya refugees.

"We should all think and do our part so that this crisis gets easier to solve. We should join in harmony so that we all can live together peacefully till the Rohingya refugees are peacefully repatriated" expressed Tahsan Khan.

The Goodwill Ambassador also expressed his concern for the people of Sylhet and appreciated the donation of 3 million Aquatabs from UNHCR, which will help cover the safe drinking water needs of thousands of people affected by the emergency.  
 

Refugee / Rohingya / UNHCR / Tahsan Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

57m | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

2h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

12m | Videos
Relation between per capita income and living standard

Relation between per capita income and living standard

12m | Videos
LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

1h | Videos
Who is responsible for the flood?

Who is responsible for the flood?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply