Coke Studio Bangla to drop first song today

Coke Studio Bangla, the Bangladesh edition of Coca-Cola's international music property - Coke Studio is all set to drop their first song on wednesday, 23 February at 8 pm.

The first season directed by popular singer-composer Shayan Chowdhury Arnob will have 10 songs in total.

Each songs will reflecting the rich musical heritage of the country and present us with fusion of various genres of music.

The theme song of the highly anticipated show titled "Ekla Cholo" was released earlier this month.

The season features a star studded line of Bangladeshi legendary musicians such as Momtaz Begum, Bappa Majumdar, Pantha Kanai, Dilshad Nahar Kona, Samina Chowdhury, Mizan among others.