Tahsan Khan, Bidya Sinha Mim pairs up for ‘Other Half’

Popular actor and musician Tahsan Khan has once again paired up with actor Bidya Sinha Mim for Eid special drama "Other Half."

Bidya Sinha Mim has shared the news on her social media handle.

She wrote, "Hello everyone! One of my favourite works is coming soon this Eid. Please don't miss it."

The drama, directed by Mabrur Rashid Banna, also stars Jahan Asif, Annie Afroz Jahan, Sagar Huda, Shakhawat Ripon, Jerin Khan Ratna, and Afroza Sashi.

It will air on Alpha I, NTV, and NTV's YouTube channel on the third day of Eid at 7.55pm.