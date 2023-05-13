SUB Pharmacy Dept organises international conference

SUB Pharmacy Dept organises international conference

The Department of Pharmacy, State University of Bangladesh (SUB), has organised the International Conference on Pharmaceutical Sciences. 

Senior officials of pharmaceutical companies, respected researchers, faculties, students from more than 30 universities in the world, including the United States, South Korea, Malaysia, India and Nepal, are participating in the conference, reads a press release.

The conference is being held at SUB's South Purbachal permanent campus. 

In the opening ceremony, the Chairman of the Conference Organizing Committee, Advisor of the Pharmacy Department of the State University of Bangladesh and Former Dean of the Faculty Of Pharmacy and Professor of the Pharmaceutical Chemistry Department of the University of Dhaka, Professor Dr. Mohammed Abdur Rashid gave a welcome speech. In his welcome address, he highlighted various recent aspects of pharmacy research and the aims and objectives of the conference. At the same time, he sheds light on pharmaceutical formulation, novel drug development, traditional and herbal medicine, nutraceuticals, biotech products and pharmacy practice.

State University of Bangladesh's Vice-Chancellor (Acting), Professor Dr. Nawzia Yasmin presided over the opening ceremony. Dr. A. M. Shamim, President of the Board of Trustees of State University of Bangladesh, Professor Dr. Md. Aftab Ali Sheikh, Chairman of Bangladesh Council of Science and Industry Research (BCSIR) and Professor Dr. Panna Thapa, academic advisor to the Vice-Chancellor of Kathmandu University, Nepal, was present as the chief guest of the conference.

In addition, Professor Dr. Hassan Kawsar, the Treasurer of the University administration (acting), Professor Dr. Kohinoor Begum, Head Of Pharmacy department, Md. Moklesur Rahman Sarkar chairman of the Scientific Committee of the conference and Professor of the Department of Pharmacy, Professor Md. Saiful Islam Pathan, senior teacher of the department, Md. Kamrul Islam, Associate Head of department and faculty members of Department of Pharmacy were also present along with deans and heads of various faculties of the university.

Dr. AM Shamim, President of the Board of Trustees of SUB, who was the Chief Guest at the event, emphasized in his speech the importance of research on this subject to sustain the pharmaceuticals sector in this period of the fourth industrial revolution. Besides, the special guest of the event, Professor Dr. Md. Aftab Ali Sheikh, Chairman of BCSIR, thanked SUB Pharmacy Department for organizing a timely conference and expressed the opinion that such an arrangement would play a helpful role in creating a research environment in universities.

 

