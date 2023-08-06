SUB hosts Career Boot Camp on 'Soft Skills for 21st Century & Industry 4.0'

The Career Resources Cell at State University of Bangladesh organised a Career Boot Camp on 'Soft Skills for 21st Century & Industry 4.0'. 

The event was held on Saturday (5 August) with the participation of students eager to enhance their employability and professional development, reads a press release.

The session was curated to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the vital soft skills required to excel in the dynamic workplace of the 21st century. In the ever-evolving landscape of Industry 4.0, possessing the right soft skills has become crucial for individuals to adapt, collaborate, and thrive in diverse work environments.

Under the esteemed mentorship of Md Morad Hossain, Chief Human Resources Officer & Board Secretary of Elite Paint Group of Companies, the Career Boot Camp proved to be an enriching experience for all attendees. Hossain's vast expertise and invaluable insights provided students with practical knowledge on navigating the corporate world successfully. It was a highly interactive session participated by students from School of Business, Department of English Studies, Department of Food Engineering and Technology.

The Boot Camp commenced with a warm and motivational welcome speech by Aseem Bhatnagar, Director of Outreach and PR at State University of Bangladesh. In his address, Bhatnagar emphasized the significance of soft skills and their role in shaping the students' professional journey. He encouraged students to embrace the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century job market with confidence.

Students actively participated in group discussions, role-playing exercises, and practical scenarios to apply their newfound knowledge and hone their soft skills.

"We are thrilled to have Md Morad Hossain and Aseem Bhatnagar share their expertise with our students in this Career Boot Camp. Soft skills are pivotal in shaping the success of our graduates, and this event aimed to equip them with the essential abilities demanded in the modern workforce," said SUB's Asst. Director, Outreach and PR. "We believe that the skills acquired during this program will not only bolster their employability but also make them exceptional leaders of tomorrow."

