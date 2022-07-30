Standard Bank wins 'The Quality Choice Prize 2022'

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 03:20 pm

Standard Bank wins 'The Quality Choice Prize 2022'

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 03:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) has awarded Standard Bank Limited with "The Quality Choice Prize 2022" in Gold category.

The bank's Managing Director & CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood received the award at the presentation ceremony of the "Quality Choice Prize 2022" held recently at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Barcelona, Spain.

Some 43 award-winning companies from 35 countries attended the programme there along with the international business community, reads a press release.

After receiving the award, Khondoker Rashed  Maqsood; in his speech thanked the ESQR authority for nominating Standard Bank for the prestigious prize.

He said, "This award will inspire us to enhance our efforts in the coming days for ensuring service excellence in our organisation".

The ESQR's Quality Choice Prize, run by the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR), recognises the companies, organisations, and public administrations with ethics and initiatives that demonstrate exceptional success in quality management and that maximize the full potential of their services through quality-oriented practices.

