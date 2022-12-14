UIU, SEU sign MoU for research collaboration

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday (13 December) between United International University (UIU) and Southeast University (SEU) for research collaboration.

This MoU will promote collective research and high-quality publications in reputable journals, as well as facilitate cooperative research partnership opportunities between SEU and UIU, reads a press release.

Besides, research funds will be awarded to Faculty Members from both universities' research fields.

At the event, Southeast University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr AFM Mafizul Islam was present as the chief guest and United International University (UIU) Vice-Chancellor (In Charge) Professor Dr Abul Kashem Mia was present as the special guest.

Professor Dr M Rezwan Khan, Executive Director of IAR & Former VC of UIU presided over the ceremony held at UIU Campus, United City, Madani Avenue, Dhaka- 1212.

The Vice Chancellor of UIU and Vice Chancellor of SEU signed the MoU on behalf of their respective universities.

Professor Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, Advisor, BOT of UIU, Professor Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to BOT, SEU, Farhana Ferdousi, Director, Institute of Research & Training along with the faculty members and high officials were present in the program.