Southeast Bank PLC signs MoU with Rupali Life Insurance Company Limited

Recently Southeast Bank PLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rupali Life Insurance Company Limited at the Bank's Head Office, in Dhaka for providing Payment Services, Collection Services, and other Banking Services.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC and Md Golam Kibria, managing director and CEO of Rupali Life Insurance Company Limited exchanged the agreement for their respective organisations.

Under this agreement, Rupali Life Insurance Company Limited can make vendor payments, Insurance Claims settlement, and any kind of fund transfer through the Corporate Payment Module System. Policyholders of Rupali Life Insurance Company Limited will also be able to deposit their Premiums through the Bank's wide range of delivery channels.

Masum Uddin Khan, Deputy Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC, and other high officials of both organizations were also present at the ceremony.