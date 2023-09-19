Southeast Bank Limited receives 'Excellence in Product Innovation' Award from Visa

Corporates

Press Release
19 September, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 04:12 pm

Related News

Southeast Bank Limited receives 'Excellence in Product Innovation' Award from Visa

Press Release
19 September, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 04:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank recently obtained a Visa award for "Excellence in Product Innovation" at the "Visa Leadership Conclave 2023" ceremony.

The award was presented to Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank Limited, by Motasim Billah, director of Bangladesh Bank's Payment Systems Department (PSD). 

Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director, Southeast Bank Limited; Soumya Basu, Visa country head and other senior executives from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.

 

Visa / Southeast Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

57m | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

3h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

22m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS