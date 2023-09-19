Southeast Bank Limited receives 'Excellence in Product Innovation' Award from Visa

Southeast Bank recently obtained a Visa award for "Excellence in Product Innovation" at the "Visa Leadership Conclave 2023" ceremony.

The award was presented to Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank Limited, by Motasim Billah, director of Bangladesh Bank's Payment Systems Department (PSD).

Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director, Southeast Bank Limited; Soumya Basu, Visa country head and other senior executives from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.