Southeast Bank holds conference on ‘Generative AI and its Application in Banking Industries’

Southeast Bank Training Institute organised an in-house conference titled "Generative AI and its Application in Banking Industries". 

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC, delivered closing remarks at the event, highlighting the significance of Generative Artificial Intelligence in shaping the next era of banking operations and navigating challenges posed by international influences, reads a press release.

Khondkar Atique-e-Rabbani FCA, managing director of the Computers Ltd, founder member, treasurer & secretary general of BASIS delivered a series of engaging presentations covering the future prospects of Generative Artificial Intelligence in the banking Sector.  

Attended by a total of 70 participants from the Head Office & Branches, including Mr. Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director, the conference provided a platform for insightful discussions and knowledge exchange on harnessing the potential of AI in banking operations.
 

Southeast Bank Limited

