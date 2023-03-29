SONY-SMART's exceptional initiative to develop the minds of junior students

Corporates

Press Release
29 March, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 04:23 pm

Related News

SONY-SMART's exceptional initiative to develop the minds of junior students

Press Release
29 March, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 04:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SMART Technologies (BD) Limited, also known as SONY-SMART, the official distributor of Japanese global brand SONY in Bangladesh, has organised an exceptional event to develop the intelligence and thinking of the junior students of SMART Academy at Narimpur of Ramganj upazila in Lakshmipur district.

Recently, 30 students of Smart Academy were brought on an educational tour from Lakshmipur to Dhaka and introduced to science and technology. On Saturday, they were made to travel by metro rail from Uttara Station (Diabari) in the capital to Agargaon. At six o'clock in the morning on the day, a school bus from Smart Academy of Laxmipur's Narimpur left for Dhaka with the students. They reached Agargaon from Uttara by metro rail around 10:30am.

They were then taken to the BCS Computer City in IDB Bhaban in the capital. By visiting there, the students get acquainted with various information technology products.

Around noon, SMART Technologies officials stood in front of SONY-SMART head office and sang the national anthem of Bangladesh and a patriotic song with the students of Smart Academy to initiate patriotism. The Chairman of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited Mohd Mazharul Islam, Director of SONY-SMART Md Tanvir Hossain and other officials were present at that time. Lunch was organized for the students at the cafeteria of SMART Technologies. After lunch the students were taken to the National Museum of Science and Technology. Later in the evening the students returned to SMART Academy.

About the purpose of this event, SONY-SMART officials said that SMART Technologies (BD) Limited is working with the determination to build a Smart Bangladesh. In this case, SMART Technologies believes that today's students are the future of tomorrow. Therefore, it is very important to make students familiar with science and information technology. Taking these issues into consideration, the young students of SMART Academy have been given the opportunity to visit Metro Rail, technology products market, BCS Computer City in IDB Building, National Museum of Science and Technology, SMART Technologies (BD) Limited's own building and SONY-SMART showroom.

Managing Director of SMART Technologies (BD) Limited Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, "In order to develop smart citizens of Smart Bangladesh, junior students are growing up in the Smart Academy of Lakshmipur with special care and education. We have arranged this educational tour to make their journey more realistic. Hopefully, this visit will help the young students of SMART Academy to grow as smart citizens of Smart Bangladesh."

The SMART Technologies (BD) Limited is the leading ICT product marketing company in Bangladesh. The company is marketing about 85 brands of ICT products in the world. At the same time, SMART Technologies (BD) Limited is contracted as an official distributor to sell electronics products and other related services of the Japanese multinational industrial group SONY Corporation in the Bangladesh market. Smart Academy is an educational institution of SMART Technologies.

Sony / Smart Bangladesh / Students

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

5h | Panorama
From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

5h | Panorama
Schools are also places of safety for children, keeping children away from exploitation and violence. Photo: TBS

Building better futures: What it means to make our schools safe and secure

6h | Thoughts
Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

16m | TBS Stories
How many US military bases are there in the world?

How many US military bases are there in the world?

2h | TBS World
5 AI Tools to use in your Business

5 AI Tools to use in your Business

5h | Tech Talk
FIFA has changed the penalty rules

FIFA has changed the penalty rules

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year