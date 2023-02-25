Sonali Bank Shylet holds divisional conference and business discussion meeting

Sonali Bank Ltd, General Manager's Office, Sylhet arranged a 'Divisional Conference and Business Discussion Meeting-2023' on Saturday (25 February) at a Hotel in Sylhet city.

General Manager of Sylhet GM Office Md Zaman Molla presided over the meeting while CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim attended as chief guest, reads a press release.

Bank Deputy Managing Director Sanchia Binte Ali also attended the programme as a special guest.

All of the Principal Office and Corporate Branch Chiefs and Managers of all branches under the General Manager's office, Sylhet attended the meeting.