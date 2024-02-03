Social Islami Bank launches 'School Banking Campaign-2024'

Social Islami Bank launches &#039;School Banking Campaign-2024&#039;

Social Islami Bank launched a month-long "School Banking Campaign-2024" with a view to creating awareness among the students by engaging them in financial activities.

Zafar Alam, managing director & CEO of the bank, inaugurated the campaign on 1 February at the head office in Dhaka, reads a press release. 

Mohammad Forkanullah, Abdul Hannan Khan and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing directors, and Joynal Abedin, head of BCD, delivered speeches on the occasion.

Divisional heads and senior executives were also present there. Zonal heads, branch managers and sub-branch in-charges joined the programme virtually.

This campaign aims at creating the habit of savings from early age of the students and integrate them to the growth of economy.

Social Islami Bank

