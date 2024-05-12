Social Islami Bank arranges a remittance client get-together in Chandpur

12 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 05:53 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chandpur Branch, SIBPLC, arranged a get-together with the remittance clients on Saturday (11 May) with a view to creating awareness of remittance in our socio-economic development.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, was present as chief guest at the programme and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing director, was present as special guest, reads a press release. 

Abdul Hamid, Zonal head, Cumilla, Md Mozharul Haque, chief remittance officer, Md Moniruzzaman, head of Marketing & Brand Communication Division, Md Mohi Uddin, manager of Chandpur Branch, remittance clients, local dignitaries, managers of nearby branches were also present at the occasion. 

Zafar Alam mentioned that the hard-earned remittance is one of the pillars of the progress & development of our country. He emphasized the importance of sending remittances through legal channels and asked the clients to use legal channels. He also asked the clients to avail other services of the bank. The clients shared their views at the event.

