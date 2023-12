Social Islami Bank opened three sub-branches from its head office in Dhaka on Tuesday (26 December).

The sub-branches are Dighinala sub-branch at Khagrachari, Muktagacha sub-branch at Mymensingh and Badarkhali sub-branch at Cox's Bazar, reads a press release.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO, inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, presided over the programme.