Social Islami Bank launchs credit card campaign

Social Islami Bank launched a Credit Card Campaign to expedite the journey towards cashless society on 05 May 2024 at the bank's head office.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, inaugurated the campaign as chief guest while Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the program. Mohammad Wahiduzzaman, Head of Card Division, delivered welcome speech. Divisional Heads and senior executives of head office were also present at the event. Zonal Heads, branch managers, and sub-branch in-charges also joined the program virtually.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, said that Bangladesh is heading towards cashless society and credit card plays a vital role in this regard. We are ahead among the shariah-based banks. He urged the concerned division to take all necessary steps to popularize our bank's Card among the people.