Social Islami Bank launchs credit card campaign

Corporates

Press Release
06 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 10:19 pm

Related News

Social Islami Bank launchs credit card campaign

Press Release
06 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 10:19 pm
Social Islami Bank launchs credit card campaign

Social Islami Bank launched a Credit Card Campaign to expedite the journey towards cashless society on 05 May 2024 at the bank's head office.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, inaugurated the campaign as chief guest while Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the program. Mohammad Wahiduzzaman, Head of Card Division, delivered welcome speech. Divisional Heads and senior executives of head office were also present at the event. Zonal Heads, branch managers, and sub-branch in-charges also joined the program virtually.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, said that Bangladesh is heading towards cashless society and credit card plays a vital role in this regard. We are ahead among the shariah-based banks. He urged the concerned division to take all necessary steps to popularize our bank's Card among the people. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Social Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

12h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

1h | Videos
Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

45m | Videos
The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

5h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

6h | Videos