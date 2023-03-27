Social Islami Bank elects Belal Ahmed as new chairman

Social Islami Bank Limited elected Belal Ahmed as the new chairman in its 494th Board Meeting held on 27 March.

Prior to assuming the new post, he discharged his responsibilities as vice chairman, reads a press release.

Born in Chattogram, Belal Ahmed started business with renowned Unitex Group after completing his higher education from University of Toronto, Canada.

He is the Managing Director of Unitex Spinning Limited, Unitex Composite Mills Limited, Unitex LP Gas Ltd., Unitex Petroleum Ltd., Unitex Cement Ltd., and Unitex Steel Mills Ltd.

Belal Ahmed was one of the Directors of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries during the period from 2013 to 2015.

He was also Vice Chairman of Union Bank Ltd and Global Islami Bank Ltd.

He has been representing Social Islami Bank Limited to Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) since long.

As a young and visionary industrialist, he has been significantly contributing to the sector of textile, spinning, LP gas, jute and food items of the country.