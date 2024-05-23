SNOWTEX gets ‘The President's Award for Industrial Development 2021’

SNOWTEX Outerwear Limited, a sister concern of SNOWTEX Group, received the 'The President's Award for Industrial Development 2021' in the large-scale industry category. SNOWTEX Group's Managing Director S M Khaled received the award on behalf of SNOWTEX Outerwear Limited.

Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, the chief guest of the program presented the crest and the certificate of honor of the 'The President's Award for Industrial Development 2021' at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Thursday (23 May), reads a press release.

The Minister of Agriculture Md Abdus Shahid and FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam were present as special guest. Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Industry Zakia Sultana presided over the programme.

This award was handed over to a total of 20 industrial establishments/entrepreneurs in 6 categories according to the classification of industrial establishments for recognizing the contribution of the industrial sector to the national economy, creating incentives, encouraging creativity and setting up industries in the private sector, creating employment and making significant contributions to the country's economy. They are – 6 in large scale industry category, 3 in medium scale industry category, 4 in small scale industry category, 3 in micro industry category, 3 in cottage industry category and one in hi-tech industry category.

According to the 'The President's Award for Industrial Development Guidelines 2013' of the Ministry of Industry, this award was given for the first time in 2014. In continuation of this, 'The President's Award for Industrial Development' was given for the seventh time this year.

'SNOWTEX' started its journey back in 2000 through buying house. In 2005, they established 'SNOWTEX Apparels' as their first factory. In continuation of that success, in 2011 'Cut and Sew' and in 2014 'SNOWTEX Outerwear Limited' was established. In the year 2020, 'SNOWTEX Sportswear Limited' was established. At present "SNOWTEX" is an organization of four big factories.

In the meantime, as a 'Green Factory' SNOWTEX Outerwear has achieved USGBC's lead platinum certificate. Besides The President's Award for Industrial Development 2021, Green Factory Award, 'Health and Safety' Award under the Ministry of Labor and Employment, the company has also received National Tax Card and Best Taxpayer Award-2022, National Export Trophy 2020-21, Bangladesh Business Award-2019, National Export Trophy 2019-20, National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2021, Factory Award-2020, SDG Award, Best Practice Award-2018, Occupational Health and Safety Best Practice Award-2017.