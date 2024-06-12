Southeast Bank signs MoU with SNOWTEX Group

12 June, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 04:24 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SNOWTEX Group at Savar, Dhaka for providing Payroll Banking Service, ATM Service & Corporate Payment Module.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC. and SM Khaled, managing director of SNOWTEX Group exchanged the agreement for respective organisations, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, workers and executives of SNOWTEX Group will get their salaries and other benefits through specially designed salary card. Cardholders will also be able to get cash withdrawal facilities from any ATM, Point of Sales, e-commerce usage, and Add Money & Transfer Money facilities from Mobile Financial Services. They can also make vendor payments, salary payments and any kind of fund transfer through the Corporate Payment Module.

High officials of both organizations were also present at the ceremony.

Snowtex Group / Southeast Bank

