SMC Enterprise Ltd Holds ‘Annual Sales Conference’ for FY-2021

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 08:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SMC Enterprise held the "Annual Sales Conference" for the fiscal year 2021, at the Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka on 19 May.

The conference showcased the sales performance of FY 2021 and employees of sales team of 12 area offices of SMC EL were given honors and awards for their significant contribution in achieving the sales target, said a press release.

According to the media release, SMC has been working as a major contributor in Family Planning, Maternal and Child Health for last 48 years. At present, SMC contributes 44% in providing birth control pills in Bangladesh. SMC's Orsaline-N is saving lives of millions of children and adults by being accessible across nationwide. In addition to fulfill demand of consumers, SMC has introduced Sanitary Napkin, Baby Diaper, Handwash, Honey, Soft Drink Powder and country's first ever Electrolyte Drink.

Waliul Islam, chairman, Board of Directors, SMC & SMC EL was present as the chief guest.

MD and CEO of SMC, Ali Reza Khan and managing director of SMC EL, Abdul Haque, GM Marketing, Khandaker Shamim Rahman were also present and conveyed speech at the conference.

In addition, former chairman of the Board of Directors of SMC & SMC EL Muhammed Ali and Siddiqur Rahman Choudhury were present as special guests.

Chandra Nath Mandal, additional GM of the company presented the 12-month performance of FY 2021 at the sales conference. He said, "The company's revenue has increased by 16% in FY 2021 as compared to the previous year."

The conference was attended by members of the Board of Directors of SMC and SMC Enterprise Limited, USAID representatives and officials of SMC and SMC Enterprise Limited.

