SMC Pharmaceuticals celebrates 3rd annual conference

27 December, 2022, 08:45 pm
SMC Pharmaceuticals celebrates 3rd annual conference

27 December, 2022, 08:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SMC Pharmaceuticals of SMC Enterprise Limited celebrated its third annual conference on 27 December at Le Méridien in Dhaka.

The programme was inaugurated by Abdul Haque, MD of SMC Enterprise Limited. He congratulated each member of the pharma division on their commercial achievements, said a press release.

Sheikh Zahidur Rahaman, head of Sales and Marketing for pharmaceuticals, made an opening statement. Waliul Islam, chairman of Social Marketing Company, delivered a speech.

The director of SMC and SMC Enterprise Ltd and Siddiqur Rahman Chowdhury wished overall prosperity and success to the pharma division in the upcoming years.

Senior Manager-Marketing (Pharma) Mohammad Musharraf Hussain, and National Sales Manager (Pharma) Harun-Or-Rashid, also presented their plans and goals for the year 2022-2023. The senior management of the company also attended the meeting. The session ended with a cultural performance.

According to the media release, SMC pharmaceuticals is a branch of SMC Enterprise limited, which is known for its social welfare activities.

