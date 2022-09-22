Guardian Life Insurance Limited concludes annual sales conference 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 01:28 pm

Related News

Guardian Life Insurance Limited concludes annual sales conference 2022

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 01:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With the slogan "Odommo Guardian", Guardian Life Insurance Limited organised their Annual Sales Conference 2022 at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox's Bazar on 15 September.

The event was graced by the presence of the Sponsors and Patrons of the company: Tapan Chowdhury, Syed Nasim Manzur and Barrister Syed Afzal Hasan Uddin and the Director of the company, Syed Akthar Hasan Uddin.

Guardian Life's CEO Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA; Head of Retail Business Mahmudur Rahman Khan along with other members of the senior management team were all in attendance at the conference to celebrate its spectacular annual growth of 91% in 2021 and to motivate the company's retail sales force to keep up this winning streak, reads a press release.

This time, over 350 top-tier sales managers and advisers of the company attended the programme from all over the country. Among them, 15 outstanding performers were rewarded at the prize-giving ceremony.

On this occasion, Tapan Chowdury, Sponsor and Patron of Guardian Life recounted the story of origination of Guardian Life wherein Apex, BRAC and Square joined forces with the noble purpose of financial protection of families at a macroeconomic scale. 

When he took to the stage, Syed Nasim Manzur, Sponsor and Patron of Guardian Life congratulated the indomitable team for transforming 1.1 crore lives with their relentless effort to uphold Guardian's mission to change the insurance landscape of the country.

Mahmudur Rahman Khan, head of retail business facilitated the day-long grand programme where he specially emphasized towards quality sales and customer retention.

At the closing remarks, Guardian Life's CEO Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA extended his gratitude to the retail sales and the entire Guardian Life team for their tremendous effort to ensure quality growth and continuous progress over the years.

The CEO acknowledged the contributions of the major sponsors Apex, BRAC and Square that has fueled Guardian Life's impressive growth trajectory.

The conference presented sessions on year-long progress of the organization, the team devised upcoming action plans with Regional Business Development Managers, Area Managers and Branch Managers.

Furthermore, the Top Performers of 2021 along with sponsors and management team got together for a jubilant photo session.

Guardian Life expects that its legacy of innovation and success will continue in the upcoming years. The event concluded with a vibrant cultural programme and raffle draw in the evening.

Guardian Life Insurance / Annual Sales Conference / meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

4h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

5h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

Now | Videos
How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

4h | Videos
This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

4h | Videos
Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 