Guardian Life Insurance Limited concludes annual sales conference 2022

With the slogan "Odommo Guardian", Guardian Life Insurance Limited organised their Annual Sales Conference 2022 at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox's Bazar on 15 September.

The event was graced by the presence of the Sponsors and Patrons of the company: Tapan Chowdhury, Syed Nasim Manzur and Barrister Syed Afzal Hasan Uddin and the Director of the company, Syed Akthar Hasan Uddin.

Guardian Life's CEO Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA; Head of Retail Business Mahmudur Rahman Khan along with other members of the senior management team were all in attendance at the conference to celebrate its spectacular annual growth of 91% in 2021 and to motivate the company's retail sales force to keep up this winning streak, reads a press release.

This time, over 350 top-tier sales managers and advisers of the company attended the programme from all over the country. Among them, 15 outstanding performers were rewarded at the prize-giving ceremony.

On this occasion, Tapan Chowdury, Sponsor and Patron of Guardian Life recounted the story of origination of Guardian Life wherein Apex, BRAC and Square joined forces with the noble purpose of financial protection of families at a macroeconomic scale.

When he took to the stage, Syed Nasim Manzur, Sponsor and Patron of Guardian Life congratulated the indomitable team for transforming 1.1 crore lives with their relentless effort to uphold Guardian's mission to change the insurance landscape of the country.

Mahmudur Rahman Khan, head of retail business facilitated the day-long grand programme where he specially emphasized towards quality sales and customer retention.

At the closing remarks, Guardian Life's CEO Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA extended his gratitude to the retail sales and the entire Guardian Life team for their tremendous effort to ensure quality growth and continuous progress over the years.

The CEO acknowledged the contributions of the major sponsors Apex, BRAC and Square that has fueled Guardian Life's impressive growth trajectory.

The conference presented sessions on year-long progress of the organization, the team devised upcoming action plans with Regional Business Development Managers, Area Managers and Branch Managers.

Furthermore, the Top Performers of 2021 along with sponsors and management team got together for a jubilant photo session.

Guardian Life expects that its legacy of innovation and success will continue in the upcoming years. The event concluded with a vibrant cultural programme and raffle draw in the evening.