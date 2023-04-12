Sidrah Foundation hosts iftar

Sidrah Foundation, a non-profit organisation, hosted an iftar party on 11 April at Gulshan Lake Park to express its gratitude towards Gulshan society's community police, park staff, street cleaning staff, and park cleaning staff.

The organisation has been providing iftar to the workers. So, this year, the foundation decided to take its appreciation to the next level by organising the iftar party, where these workers were able to come together, break bread, and share their stories. Over 130 workers attended the gathering, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

According to the media release, Founder of the Sidrah Foundation Nadia Sarker committed herself creating a better world by empowering the marginalised and underserved communities.

Among others, Niaz Rahim and Eva Rahman vice presidents of Gulshan Society, attended the event.

The iftar party provided an opportunity for these workers to connect and discuss the challenges they face on a daily basis. They shared their experiences and brainstormed ways to improve their work environment and better serve their community, reads the release.