Sidrah Foundation hosts iftar

Corporates

Press Release
12 April, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 04:38 pm

Related News

Sidrah Foundation hosts iftar

Press Release
12 April, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 04:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sidrah Foundation, a non-profit organisation, hosted an iftar party on 11 April at Gulshan Lake Park to express its gratitude towards Gulshan society's community police, park staff, street cleaning staff, and park cleaning staff.

The organisation has been providing iftar to the workers. So, this year, the foundation decided to take its appreciation to the next level by organising the iftar party, where these workers were able to come together, break bread, and share their stories. Over 130 workers attended the gathering, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

According to the media release, Founder of the Sidrah Foundation Nadia Sarker committed herself creating a better world by empowering the marginalised and underserved communities.

Among others, Niaz Rahim and Eva Rahman vice presidents of Gulshan Society, attended the event.

The iftar party provided an opportunity for these workers to connect and discuss the challenges they face on a daily basis. They shared their experiences and brainstormed ways to improve their work environment and better serve their community, reads the release.

Gulshan / Iftar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

5h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

19h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

1h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

7h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

22h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format