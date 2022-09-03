SIBL, ICAB sign MoU on documents verification system

Social Islami bank Limited (SIBL) and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) recently signed a MoU on Documents Verification System (DVS) at the bank's head office. 

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of SIBL and Md Shahadat Hossain FCA, president of ICAB signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release. 

Additional managing director, deputy managing directors, chief financial officer, head of IRMD of Social Islami Bank, vice presidents, council members, chief executive officer of ICAB along with other senior officials of both the organisation were present on the ocassion.

Under this agreement, SIBL will get access to use Documents Verification System (DVS) for verifying the authenticity of audited financial statements of different entities.

