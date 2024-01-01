ISACA and ICAB sign MoU, join hand for mutual collaboration

01 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 07:46 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) Dhaka Chapter and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) was signed at ICAB council hall on 31 December 2023.

ICAB President Md. Moniruzzaman FCA, and President of ISACA, Dhaka Chapter Dr. Ijazul Haque, signed the MoU from their respective sides.

The objectives of the MoU are exchanging experts, resource persons and professionals for joint knowledge sharing sessions; collaborating between the two institutions for Professional development; conducting the different professional and certificate programs; arranging workshops, conferences, and seminars; and undertaking research activities and publications.

As the primary representative of the private sector, ISACA Dhaka Chapter could participate in the curriculum design of ICAB InfoTech Papers through collaborative discussions with the ICAB Management.

ICAB President Md. Moniruzzamn FCA said, in the present context, audit of any organization is impossible without the use of information technology(IT). Under this MoU, both the organizations will reap out the benefits.

ICAB Past President and Council Member Mahmudul Hasan Khusru FCA said, this collaborative effort aims to align the curriculum with the evolving needs and dynamics of the private sector and ensure that it remains timely and relevant in the changing business landscape.  He said, within a very short period of time, chartered accountants would come out as IT audit experts through utilizing the benefits under this MoU.

He also said, such involvement is anticipated to contribute to a more practical and real-life oriented learning experience, and forming a solid foundation for professional development.

Among others who spoke on the occasion were Chief Executive Officer Shubhashish Bose, ISACA  Dhaka Chapter  Vice President Mushfiqur Rahman and General Secretary Md. Abul Kalam Azad while ICAB President elect 2024 Muhammed Forkan Uddin FCA was present on the occasion.

Also present among others, on the occasion were ICAB outgoing Vice President Md. Yasin Miah FCA, Vice Presidents for 2024 MBM Lutful Hadee FCA & Md. Jahirul Islam FCA, Council Member Fouzia Haque FCA, Past President Abbas Uddin Khan FCA, ICAB Chief Operating Officer Mahbub Ahmed Siddique FCA, Leaders of ICAB Dhaka Regional Committee, ICAB Controller of Examinations Md. Afzal Hossain, Senior Deputy Director Momena Hossain Rupa FCA, Senior Deputy Director Mohammad Deloar Hossain , Senior Deputy Director Md. Shahjahan Siraz, and ISACA  Treasurer Md. Sanowar Hossain, Directors G.M Faruk Ahmed &. Sayed Mohammad Imtiaz.

