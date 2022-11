Shyamal Krishna join Agrani Bank as deputy managing director

Shyamal Krishna Saha has joined Agrani Bank Limited as deputy managing director.

Before joining Agrani Bank, he served as general manager of Janata Bank Limited. He joined Janata Bank Limited in 1989 as a senior officer, reads a press release.

He served as general manager and divisional head in Risk Management Division, Common Service Division, Monitoring and Compliance Division in Janata Bank. He also served in Janata Bank as divisional head of Mymensingh Divisional Office.

In his banking career spanning over 33 years, he has served as branch head of Mohakhali Corporate Branch (Grade-1) and head of various areas.

Shyamal also worked in foreign trade division, research and planning division, audit and inspection division during his career.

He has participated in various training workshops and seminars in home and abroad.