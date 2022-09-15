Shwapno opens new outlet in Kurigram

Shwapno, a renowned retail chain store in the country, launched its 243rd outlet in Kurigram's Nageshwari on Thursday (15 Setember).

The new outlet is located at Shiraj Shopping Mall in College Mor area of Nageshwari upazila, reads a press release.

Nageshwari Upazila Ameer Md Taibur Rahman, Regional Manager of Operations (Rangpur Zone) Md Shah Newaz Mazumdar Roni, Outlet Manager Md Niaz Mahmud, Executive Franchise Expansion Md Rabiul Islam and many others attended the launching event.

Abu Naser, director (operations) of Shwapno, hoped that the range of services will expand further at the Nageshwari outlet.

He said, "Swapno has now reached 42 districts of the country. Hopefully, customers will shop here regularly in a friendly environment."

He further added that the new outlet is showcasing various month-long offers and home delivery service for customers.

Contact 01313-055162 for home delivery from this new outlet.

