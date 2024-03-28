Bhutanese king visits Special Economic Zone in Kurigram

The Bhutanese king reached Kurigram with his entourage in the morning and visited the SEZ around 1:30pm. Photo: UNB

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Thursday (28 March) visited the proposed Special Economic Zone for Bhutan in Madhabram area under Bhogdanga union in Kurigram.

He reached Kurigram with his entourage in the morning and visited the SEZ around 1:30pm.

State Minister for Information MA Arafat, Sate Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, member of parliament Dr Hamidul Haq Khandaker, among others, were present.

Later the king left for Bhutan through Sonahat Land Port in Bhurungumari upazila via India.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury saw him off there.

Bhutan has already conveyed its appreciation to Bangladesh for offering the Special Economic Zone in Kurigram, which is 190 km from the southern city of Gelephu, Bhutan.

An MoU has been signed in this regard by the authorities of Bhutan and Bangladesh.

The Economic Zone will add a "new horizon" in the area of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries and also for achieving greater prosperity in the South Asia region, the two South Asian countries hope.

The King arrived here on Monday on a four-day state visit to Bangladesh to attend a series of programmes including Independence Day celebrations.

