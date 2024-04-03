Newborn baby sold for Tk1 lakh, rescued, and returned to parents

UNB
03 April, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 09:56 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Police rescued a newborn baby after the mother was forced to sell the baby as she could not pay her hospital bills in Kurigram's Ulipur upazila today (3 April).

A team from Ulipur Police Station rescued the newborn within two hours from Rajarhat upazila's Nazim Khan Union and returned the child to his parents, said Golam Mortuza, officer-in-charge of Ulipur Police Station.

According to Ulipur Police Station, Shirina Akhtar, wife of Golam Hossain from Monarkuti village, gave birth to a boy through a caesarean section at the Doctors Clinic in Ulipur on 23 March. The total bill amounted to Tk30,000.

Forced to pay the bill alone as her husband was missing, she decided to sell her newborn at an unknown location on 26 March.

Later, upon learning of the matter, the baby's father lodged a complaint at Ulipur Police Station on this afternoon.

The dispute between the couple was resolved later, added the OC.

newborn baby / Bangladesh / Kurigram

