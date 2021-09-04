Shwapno launches new outlet in Khulna

Shwapno launches new outlet in Khulna

Shwapno, a renowned retail chain store in the country, has launched a new outlet in Sonadanga of Khulna.

The new outlet of Shwapno was inaugurated on Friday, says a press release.

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleq was the chief guest at the event.

"Shwapno is a well-known chain super shop. As long as I was there (Shawpno), I was impressed with the number of customers crowding it. Everyone was on their best behavior. I hope Shwapno will do well if quality products are kept in the store," Mayor Khaleq said.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Shwapno, said, "We hope that all the customers here will shop regularly in Shwapno in a healthy and safe environment." 

He further said that they will ensure the provision of quality products to customers. 

Tungipara Municipality Mayor Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, President of Khulna Journalists Association Mahbub Alam Sohag, President of Khulna Press Club SM Zahid Hossain, General Secretary of Khulna Awami League MDA Babul Rana, Head of Business Expansion of Shwapno Jahirul Islam, along with other local dignitaries, including Department Head Sameer Kumar Ghosh, was also present on the occasion.
 

