Shwapno inaugurates new outlet at Jamalpur's Bakshiganj

Retail chain store Shwapno has inaugurated a new outlet in Bakshiganj of Jamalpur district on Thursday (29 September).

Bakshiganj Municipality Mayor Nazrul Saudagar, Shwapno's Regional Head of Operation Imran Hossain, Area Outlet Manager Mosharraf Hossain and many others were present at this time.

This is the 246th outlet of the store.

Executive Director, Shwapno, Sabbir Hasan Nasir said that Shwapno is now in 42 districts of the country.

"Our range of services will be expanded in Bakshiganj in Jamalpur district. Hopefully, customers will get regular market opportunities from this dream outlet in a healthy and safe environment."

Abu Naser, director of operations of the store, said that the new outlet has various month-long offers and home delivery services.