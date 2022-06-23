Shun Shing Group deposits Tk67 lakh to Labour Welfare Foundation
Shun Shing Group, the owner of Seven Rings Cement, deposited Tk67.7 lakh to Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation as its contribution of their Workers' Profit Participation Fund and Welfare Fund (WPPF & WF).
Group Chief Financial Officer Md Kausar Alam handed over the cheque to Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed, inspector general of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, reads a press release.
Kazi Abdullah Al Mahmud, head of Human Resources, Shun Shing Group Bangladesh Operations; Md Haroon-Or-Rashid, assistant general manager of Seven Rings Cement and other high officials were also present at the ceremony.