Shimanto Bank inks deal with SME Foundation to give loans to entrepreneurs  

Shimanto Bank Ltd signed an MoU with SME Foundation recently for providing loans to small and medium entrepreneurs under the government financial incentive package for Covid-19.

Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO (CC), Shimanto Bank Ltd and Dr Md Mafizur Rahman, Managing Director, SME Foundation recently signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, Shimanto Bank will disburse the allotted fund to SME entrepreneurs across the country's rural and marginal population to accelerate economic recovery from the Covid-19 fallout and to improve the living standard.

