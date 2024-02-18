Shimanto Bank holds financial literacy programme and workshop on women entrepreneurship and access to bank finance in Sylhet

Shimanto Bank has recently organised a financial literacy programme and workshop on "Women Entrepreneurship and Access to Bank Finance" covering CMSME women entrepreneurs at the Sylhet Branch premise.

Head of financial literacy wing of the bank Sanjoy Pal started the workshop addressing the contribution and requirement of women entrepreneurs in overall development of our country, reads a press release.

Additionally, he shared the knowhow and necessity of financial planning, account maintenance, budgeting, saving, borrowing and deposit to entrepreneurs and also shared the information about different stimulus schemes of Bangladesh Bank and SME Foundation for women entrepreneurs in that programme.

Approximately 50 women entrepreneurs including 30 entrepreneurs of Sylhet Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SWCCI) attended in the programme and shared their valuable experiences and opinions for the development of women entrepreneurship in Bangladesh.

