SHELTECH in Rehab housing fair with 300 apartments and office space

22 December, 2022, 12:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd., a housing companies in Bangladesh, is exhibiting 23 projects at the Rehab Housing Fair. The company will display a total of 300 apartments for sale at the fair.

Shelltech's projects are located in Iskaton, Banani, Mirpur, Uttara, Badda, Moghbazar, Adabar-Shyamoli areas of the capital. Depending on the location, the price per square feet is from 9,500 to 18,000 taka, read a press release.

Shelltech's projects include Shelltech Enclave Tower in Malibagh and Shelltech Khan Heritage in Gandaria. The 20-storied enclave tower built on approximately 32 katha land has 131 residential apartments. They range in size from 971 to 1,338 square feet.

Meanwhile, the Khan Heritage project is being constructed on about 11 khata areas. The ten-storied building will have 26 residential apartments, ranging in size from 1,485 to 1,505 square feet.

The projects have various civic amenities including children's play area, community space.

AKM Rafiul Islam, Senior Assistant General Manager, Sales and Marketing, SHELTECH said, "SHELTECH has always given top priority to affordable housing. We strive to ensure the highest quality products while keeping the apartment prices within the reach of the customer."

"Various residential and commercial projects of Sheltech are being displayed in the fair. There is a maximum discount of 10 lakh TK if customers book an apartment, office space or land," he added.

SHELTECH, started in 1988, has been working for 35 years to realize the dream of modern Dhaka by building eco-friendly residential and commercial projects with civic amenities and prioritizing planned urbanization, read the PR.

SHELTECH, is a housing companies in Bangladesh with ISO (ISO 9001: 2015) certification assuring international quality management.

