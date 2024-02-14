Sheltech Brokerage receives 'DBA Stock Brokers Performance Award-2023'

Sheltech Brokerage Limited, a prestigious concern of Sheltech Group, has been recognised as top brokerage house in terms of transactions at the Dhaka Stock Exchange for the year 2023.

Md Mesbah Uddin Khan, CEO of Sheltech Brokerage, received the crest of 'DBA Stock Brokers Performance Award-2023' from State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu at an award ceremony organised jointly by Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh (DBA), representing Trading Rights Entitlement Certificates (Trec) holders of the DSE, reads a press release.

Previously, Sheltech Brokerage was awarded with the 'Independence Golden Jubilee Award-2022' for 'Best Brokerage House' in recognition of its outstanding performance.