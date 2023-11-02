Winter housing fair of Shelltech Private Limited began 1 November

The winter housing fair of Shelltech Private Limited, a well-known company in the country's housing sector, has started from 1 November.

This housing fair titled "Sheltek Property Fair 2023" will be held at 60 Sheikh Russell Square, Sheltechs Head Office on Paschim Panthpath in the capital.

More than 30 projects of Sheltech are under construction on the occasion of the fair

For the purchase of apartments and commercial space, respected buyers are getting up to Tk20 lakh on booking discounts.