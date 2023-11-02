Winter housing fair of Shelltech Private Limited began 1 November

Corporates

Press Release
02 November, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 12:39 pm

Related News

Winter housing fair of Shelltech Private Limited began 1 November

Press Release
02 November, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 12:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The winter housing fair of Shelltech Private Limited, a well-known company in the country's housing sector, has started from 1 November.

This housing fair titled "Sheltek Property Fair 2023" will be held at 60 Sheikh Russell Square, Sheltechs Head Office on Paschim Panthpath in the capital.

More than 30 projects of Sheltech are under construction on the occasion of the fair

For the purchase of apartments and commercial space, respected buyers are getting up to Tk20 lakh on booking discounts.

Sheltech / Housing / Fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

2h | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

5h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

20h | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

19h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

37m | TBS World
Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

2h | Tech Talk
Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

17h | TBS Today
It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

18h | TBS World